Is Elastic N.V. (ESTC) a Keeper?

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) went down by -4.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.75. The company’s stock price has collected 4.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that Elastic Earnings Beat Expectations, but Headwinds Weigh On The Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Elastic N.V. (NYSE :ESTC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESTC is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Elastic N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.48, which is $18.31 above the current price. ESTC currently public float of 78.04M and currently shorts hold a 6.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESTC was 1.56M shares.

ESTC’s Market Performance

ESTC stocks went up by 4.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.45% and a quarterly performance of -13.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.95% for Elastic N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.11% for ESTC stocks with a simple moving average of -20.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ESTC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ESTC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $80 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESTC reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for ESTC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ESTC, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

ESTC Trading at -0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTC rose by +4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.38. In addition, Elastic N.V. saw 6.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTC starting from Herzog Carolyn, who sale 1,324 shares at the price of $53.60 back on Dec 09. After this action, Herzog Carolyn now owns 90,148 shares of Elastic N.V., valued at $70,969 using the latest closing price.

Exner Ken, the Chief Product Officer of Elastic N.V., sale 1,405 shares at $53.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Exner Ken is holding 125,181 shares at $75,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.25 for the present operating margin

+65.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elastic N.V. stands at -23.64. Equity return is now at value -58.60, with -15.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.