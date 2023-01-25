Is CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) a Keeper?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.33. The company’s stock price has collected 0.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE :CX) Right Now?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CX is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.28, which is $1.21 above the current price. CX currently public float of 461.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CX was 4.64M shares.

CX’s Market Performance

CX stocks went up by 0.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.81% and a quarterly performance of 43.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.60% for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.37% for CX stocks with a simple moving average of 22.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CX stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for CX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CX in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $4.90 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for CX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

CX Trading at 13.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +21.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.59. In addition, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. saw 23.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.92 for the present operating margin

+30.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +5.24. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.