Is a Correction Looming Ahead for eBay Inc. (EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) went down by -2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.65. The company’s stock price has collected -0.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/23/22 that IRS Delays Gig-Tax Filing Rule for Side Hustles of More Than $600

Is It Worth Investing in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ :EBAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EBAY is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for eBay Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 21 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

EBAY currently public float of 541.55M and currently shorts hold a 3.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBAY was 5.51M shares.

EBAY’s Market Performance

EBAY stocks went down by -0.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.11% and a quarterly performance of 21.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for eBay Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.41% for EBAY stocks with a simple moving average of 4.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBAY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EBAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EBAY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $47 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBAY reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for EBAY stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

EBAY Trading at 6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +16.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.21. In addition, eBay Inc. saw 12.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from Doerger Brian J., who sale 9,542 shares at the price of $44.12 back on Nov 10. After this action, Doerger Brian J. now owns 0 shares of eBay Inc., valued at $420,983 using the latest closing price.

Doerger Brian J., the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of eBay Inc., sale 4,311 shares at $41.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Doerger Brian J. is holding 9,542 shares at $180,601 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.85 for the present operating margin

+74.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for eBay Inc. stands at +2.40. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.