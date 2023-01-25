Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) went down by -4.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.70. The company’s stock price has collected -2.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ :XRAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XRAY is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.91, which is -$0.98 below the current price. XRAY currently public float of 213.66M and currently shorts hold a 5.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XRAY was 2.29M shares.

XRAY’s Market Performance

XRAY stocks went down by -2.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.55% and a quarterly performance of 23.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.21% for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.22% for XRAY stocks with a simple moving average of 3.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRAY

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to XRAY, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

XRAY Trading at 11.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +14.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRAY fell by -2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.33. In addition, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. saw 12.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRAY starting from LUCIER GREGORY T, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $31.45 back on Nov 15. After this action, LUCIER GREGORY T now owns 15,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., valued at $188,700 using the latest closing price.

BRANDT ERIC, the Director of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., sale 6,900 shares at $39.71 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that BRANDT ERIC is holding 35,155 shares at $273,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.91 for the present operating margin

+55.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stands at +9.71. Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -9.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.