Here’s Our Rant About Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) went up by 4.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.60. The company’s stock price has collected 8.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AGRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGRX is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Agile Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $2.69 above the current price. AGRX currently public float of 36.81M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGRX was 910.99K shares.

AGRX’s Market Performance

AGRX stocks went up by 8.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 70.46% and a quarterly performance of 14.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.53% for Agile Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.73% for AGRX stocks with a simple moving average of -69.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AGRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $8 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGRX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for AGRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 12th, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to AGRX, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

AGRX Trading at 39.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.91%, as shares surge +53.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRX rose by +8.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2625. In addition, Agile Therapeutics Inc. saw 36.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGRX starting from ALTOMARI ALFRED, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Aug 26. After this action, ALTOMARI ALFRED now owns 64,343 shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc., valued at $22,500 using the latest closing price.