Here’s How Your Trade Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Aggressively Right Now

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) went down by -5.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.61. The company’s stock price has collected 2.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Is It Worth Investing in Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :TENB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TENB is at 1.28.

TENB currently public float of 110.76M and currently shorts hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TENB was 851.57K shares.

TENB’s Market Performance

TENB stocks went up by 2.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.84% and a quarterly performance of 19.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.46% for Tenable Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.26% for TENB stocks with a simple moving average of -8.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TENB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TENB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $44 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENB reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for TENB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to TENB, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

TENB Trading at 3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB rose by +2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.63. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc. saw 2.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from COVIELLO ARTHUR W JR, who sale 8 shares at the price of $38.70 back on Jan 03. After this action, COVIELLO ARTHUR W JR now owns 25,879 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc., valued at $310 using the latest closing price.

Vintz Stephen A, the Chief Financial Officer of Tenable Holdings Inc., sale 8,518 shares at $37.06 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Vintz Stephen A is holding 163,177 shares at $315,677 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -6.40 for asset returns.