FREYR Battery (FREY) Just Got Our Attention

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) went down by -4.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.94. The company's stock price has collected -6.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FREYR Battery (NYSE :FREY) Right Now?

FREY currently public float of 113.60M and currently shorts hold a 6.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FREY was 2.64M shares.

FREY’s Market Performance

FREY stocks went down by -6.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.32% and a quarterly performance of -21.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.58% for FREYR Battery. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.88% for FREY stocks with a simple moving average of -7.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FREY reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for FREY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to FREY, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

FREY Trading at -12.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares surge +9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY fell by -6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.48. In addition, FREYR Battery saw 14.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

Equity return is now at value -30.70, with -25.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.59.