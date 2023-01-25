EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.98. The company’s stock price has collected -0.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that Global Payments to Buy EVO Payments

Is It Worth Investing in EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ :EVOP) Right Now?

EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2605.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVOP is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for EVO Payments Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.00, which is -$8.2 below the current price. EVOP currently public float of 47.39M and currently shorts hold a 9.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVOP was 530.45K shares.

EVOP’s Market Performance

EVOP stocks went down by -0.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.39% and a quarterly performance of 1.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.18% for EVO Payments Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.06% for EVOP stocks with a simple moving average of 14.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVOP

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to EVOP, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

EVOP Trading at 0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.19%, as shares surge +0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVOP fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.86. In addition, EVO Payments Inc. saw 0.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVOP starting from Wilson Darren, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $33.72 back on Dec 20. After this action, Wilson Darren now owns 43,941 shares of EVO Payments Inc., valued at $118,020 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Darren, the PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL of EVO Payments Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $33.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Wilson Darren is holding 47,441 shares at $117,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.37 for the present operating margin

+67.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for EVO Payments Inc. stands at +1.74. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.