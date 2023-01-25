Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) went up by 15.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.49. The company’s stock price has collected 14.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ALLO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALLO is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $22.00, which is $14.59 above the current price. ALLO currently public float of 82.54M and currently shorts hold a 40.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALLO was 1.89M shares.

ALLO’s Market Performance

ALLO stocks went up by 14.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.04% and a quarterly performance of -21.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.19% for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.09% for ALLO stocks with a simple moving average of -23.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ALLO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALLO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALLO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ALLO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ALLO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

ALLO Trading at 0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.60%, as shares surge +31.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLO rose by +14.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.34. In addition, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. saw 26.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLO starting from Bhavnagri Veer, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $7.04 back on Jan 17. After this action, Bhavnagri Veer now owns 580,677 shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc., valued at $21,120 using the latest closing price.

Bhavnagri Veer, the General Counsel of Allogene Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,602 shares at $7.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Bhavnagri Veer is holding 583,677 shares at $42,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-664.58 for the present operating margin

+66.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stands at -667.74. Equity return is now at value -37.70, with -32.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.78.