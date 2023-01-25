Can Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Remain Competitive?

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) went down by -19.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.03. The company’s stock price has collected -2.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :EXTR) Right Now?

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXTR is at 2.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Extreme Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.43, which is $5.98 above the current price. EXTR currently public float of 128.40M and currently shorts hold a 7.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXTR was 1.21M shares.

EXTR’s Market Performance

EXTR stocks went down by -2.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.06% and a quarterly performance of 28.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.43% for Extreme Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.30% for EXTR stocks with a simple moving average of 11.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTR stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for EXTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXTR in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $13.50 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXTR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for EXTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to EXTR, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

EXTR Trading at -19.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares sank -17.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR fell by -20.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.75. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw 5.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from Thomas Remi, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $18.46 back on Jan 03. After this action, Thomas Remi now owns 103,347 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $184,567 using the latest closing price.

Burton Ingrid, the Director of Extreme Networks Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $20.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Burton Ingrid is holding 63,243 shares at $183,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Equity return is now at value 47.80, with 4.20 for asset returns.