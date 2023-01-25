Can Euronav NV (EURN) Remain Competitive?

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Euronav NV (NYSE :EURN) Right Now?

EURN currently public float of 110.32M and currently shorts hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EURN was 2.43M shares.

EURN’s Market Performance

EURN stocks went up by 3.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.07% and a quarterly performance of -10.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 88.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.70% for Euronav NV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.30% for EURN stocks with a simple moving average of 4.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EURN

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to EURN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

EURN Trading at -10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.69. In addition, Euronav NV saw -7.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.