Can AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Remain Competitive?

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) went down by -4.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.04. The company’s stock price has collected -7.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE :AMN) Right Now?

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMN is at 0.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $148.00, which is $51.25 above the current price. AMN currently public float of 42.99M and currently shorts hold a 10.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMN was 682.19K shares.

AMN’s Market Performance

AMN stocks went down by -7.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.01% and a quarterly performance of -15.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.05% for AMN stocks with a simple moving average of -10.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $70 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2020.

AMN Trading at -13.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMN fell by -7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.78. In addition, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. saw -5.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMN starting from Jackson Denise L, who sale 4,001 shares at the price of $110.76 back on Jan 09. After this action, Jackson Denise L now owns 14,078 shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., valued at $443,151 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Denise L, the Chief Legal Officer of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., sale 1,002 shares at $109.30 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Jackson Denise L is holding 18,079 shares at $109,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.00 for the present operating margin

+30.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stands at +8.22. Equity return is now at value 43.40, with 15.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.