Buy or Sell Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) went up by 8.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.88. The company’s stock price has collected 7.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/17/22 that Sonder CFO Sanjay Banker Stepping Down, Will Join Board

Is It Worth Investing in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SOND) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Sonder Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.42, which is $2.02 above the current price. SOND currently public float of 157.95M and currently shorts hold a 6.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOND was 830.18K shares.

SOND’s Market Performance

SOND stocks went up by 7.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.87% and a quarterly performance of -25.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.38% for Sonder Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.85% for SOND stocks with a simple moving average of -29.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOND stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SOND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOND in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on April 20th of the previous year 2022.

SOND Trading at -6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.06%, as shares surge +7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOND rose by +7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2680. In addition, Sonder Holdings Inc. saw 12.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOND starting from Picard Martin, who sale 46,332 shares at the price of $2.14 back on Sep 15. After this action, Picard Martin now owns 0 shares of Sonder Holdings Inc., valued at $99,150 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOND

Equity return is now at value 56.10, with -5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

