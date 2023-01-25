Buy or Sell CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) went down by -0.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.60. The company’s stock price has collected -1.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Europe’s Natural-Gas Problem Feeds North America’s Fertilizer Boom. How Long Will It Last?

Is It Worth Investing in CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CF) Right Now?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CF is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $109.32, which is $27.17 above the current price. CF currently public float of 195.35M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CF was 2.69M shares.

CF’s Market Performance

CF stocks went down by -1.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.18% and a quarterly performance of -20.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.33% for CF Industries Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.78% for CF stocks with a simple moving average of -13.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CF stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CF in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $110 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to CF, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

CF Trading at -10.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CF fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.36. In addition, CF Industries Holdings Inc. saw -0.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CF starting from Noonan Anne P, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $118.64 back on Aug 26. After this action, Noonan Anne P now owns 26,411 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc., valued at $355,920 using the latest closing price.

Frost Bert A, the Sr.VP,Sales,Mkt Dev & Supp Chn of CF Industries Holdings Inc., sale 20,964 shares at $112.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Frost Bert A is holding 41,424 shares at $2,348,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.70 for the present operating margin

+36.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stands at +14.03. Equity return is now at value 78.60, with 24.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.