180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) went up by 10.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.40. The company’s stock price has collected -14.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ :ATNF) Right Now?

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATNF is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for 180 Life Sciences Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $76.49 above the current price. ATNF currently public float of 1.41M and currently shorts hold a 36.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATNF was 3.85M shares.

ATNF’s Market Performance

ATNF stocks went down by -14.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.24% and a quarterly performance of -68.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 32.00% for 180 Life Sciences Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.32% for ATNF stocks with a simple moving average of -79.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATNF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATNF stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ATNF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATNF in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $11 based on the research report published on September 15th of the previous year 2021.

ATNF Trading at -36.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.67%, as shares surge +187.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNF rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.67. In addition, 180 Life Sciences Corp. saw -6.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNF

Equity return is now at value -42.80, with -30.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.