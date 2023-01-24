We Analyzed the Future Direction of SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC), Here is What We Found

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) went down by -3.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $379.99. The company’s stock price has collected -6.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

Is It Worth Investing in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ :SBAC) Right Now?

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 77.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBAC is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for SBA Communications Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $330.94, which is $47.23 above the current price. SBAC currently public float of 106.59M and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBAC was 708.02K shares.

SBAC’s Market Performance

SBAC stocks went down by -6.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.84% and a quarterly performance of 15.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for SBA Communications Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.42% for SBAC stocks with a simple moving average of -8.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBAC stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for SBAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SBAC in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $380 based on the research report published on April 11th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBAC reach a price target of $377, previously predicting the price at $405. The rating they have provided for SBAC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SBAC, setting the target price at $384 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

SBAC Trading at -1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBAC fell by -6.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $290.67. In addition, SBA Communications Corporation saw 2.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBAC starting from Ciarfella Mark R, who sale 8,213 shares at the price of $355.50 back on Aug 15. After this action, Ciarfella Mark R now owns 23,884 shares of SBA Communications Corporation, valued at $2,919,750 using the latest closing price.

SILBERSTEIN JASON V, the EVP – Site Leasing of SBA Communications Corporation, sale 16,464 shares at $350.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that SILBERSTEIN JASON V is holding 21,785 shares at $5,768,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.50 for the present operating margin

+46.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for SBA Communications Corporation stands at +10.29. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with 4.10 for asset returns.