We Analyzed the Future Direction of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY), Here is What We Found

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) went up by 30.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.91. The company’s stock price has collected 19.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ :CNEY) Right Now?

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 122.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for CN Energy Group. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CNEY currently public float of 13.71M and currently shorts hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNEY was 863.16K shares.

CNEY’s Market Performance

CNEY stocks went up by 19.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 67.17% and a quarterly performance of -36.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 50.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.71% for CN Energy Group. Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 44.19% for CNEY stocks with a simple moving average of -30.90% for the last 200 days.

CNEY Trading at 9.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 50.51%, as shares surge +61.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY rose by +19.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8695. In addition, CN Energy Group. Inc. saw 58.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+13.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for CN Energy Group. Inc. stands at +6.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.