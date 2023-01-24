VOC Energy Trust (VOC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) went down by -17.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.70. The company’s stock price has collected -9.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE :VOC) Right Now?

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VOC is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for VOC Energy Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. VOC currently public float of 12.55M and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VOC was 226.81K shares.

VOC’s Market Performance

VOC stocks went down by -9.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.24% and a quarterly performance of 30.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.68% for VOC Energy Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.49% for VOC stocks with a simple moving average of 35.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOC stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VOC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for VOC in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the previous year 2014.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VOC reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for VOC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 13th, 2012.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to VOC, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 04th of the previous year.

VOC Trading at 11.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.47%, as shares surge +15.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOC fell by -9.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.83. In addition, VOC Energy Trust saw 4.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+93.20 for the present operating margin

The net margin for VOC Energy Trust stands at +93.20. Equity return is now at value 121.70, with 121.70 for asset returns.