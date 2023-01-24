The Chart for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.61. The company’s stock price has collected 0.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE :NYCB) Right Now?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NYCB is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for New York Community Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.07, which is $0.31 above the current price. NYCB currently public float of 669.97M and currently shorts hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NYCB was 12.64M shares.

NYCB’s Market Performance

NYCB stocks went up by 0.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.83% and a quarterly performance of 17.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for New York Community Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.07% for NYCB stocks with a simple moving average of 3.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYCB

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYCB reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for NYCB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to NYCB, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

NYCB Trading at 7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +11.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYCB rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.08. In addition, New York Community Bancorp Inc. saw 13.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYCB starting from Rosenfeld Ronald A., who sale 138,199 shares at the price of $8.74 back on Dec 19. After this action, Rosenfeld Ronald A. now owns 12,320 shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc., valued at $1,208,136 using the latest closing price.

Lux Marshall, the Director of New York Community Bancorp Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $8.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Lux Marshall is holding 12,000 shares at $51,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stands at +33.81. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.