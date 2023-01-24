Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL)

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) went down by -14.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.84. The company’s stock price has collected 1.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ :RVYL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RVYL is at 4.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ryvyl Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50, which is $1.8 above the current price. RVYL currently public float of 27.06M and currently shorts hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVYL was 189.38K shares.

RVYL’s Market Performance

RVYL stocks went up by 1.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.47% and a quarterly performance of -30.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.94% for Ryvyl Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.58% for RVYL stocks with a simple moving average of -51.24% for the last 200 days.

RVYL Trading at 3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.55%, as shares surge +38.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVYL rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6207. In addition, Ryvyl Inc. saw 52.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVYL starting from Laniado Ezra, who purchase 9,990 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Dec 15. After this action, Laniado Ezra now owns 50,586 shares of Ryvyl Inc., valued at $4,995 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.02 for the present operating margin

+43.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryvyl Inc. stands at -100.57. Equity return is now at value -132.10, with -36.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.31.