Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) went up by 7.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.72. The company’s stock price has collected 16.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :KC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.05, which is $0.02 above the current price. KC currently public float of 112.47M and currently shorts hold a 6.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KC was 2.39M shares.

KC’s Market Performance

KC stocks went up by 16.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.02% and a quarterly performance of 121.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.29% for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.62% for KC stocks with a simple moving average of 49.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KC reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for KC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to KC, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

KC Trading at 44.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares surge +39.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC rose by +16.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.39. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited saw 35.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.00 for the present operating margin

+3.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stands at -17.53. The total capital return value is set at -16.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.54. Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -13.40 for asset returns.

Based on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC), the company’s capital structure generated 15.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.22. Total debt to assets is 7.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.30.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.