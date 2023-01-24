Is Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) a Keeper?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) went down by -2.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.18. The company’s stock price has collected -7.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/22 that China Eases Regulatory Restraints on Two Tech Platforms

Is It Worth Investing in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE :YMM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $86.90, which is $3.31 above the current price. YMM currently public float of 921.27M and currently shorts hold a 4.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YMM was 7.95M shares.

YMM’s Market Performance

YMM stocks went down by -7.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.31% and a quarterly performance of 71.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.61% for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.48% for YMM stocks with a simple moving average of 27.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YMM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for YMM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YMM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YMM reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for YMM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to YMM, setting the target price at $19.50 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

YMM Trading at 14.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares surge +7.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMM fell by -7.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.97. In addition, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. saw 15.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-82.00 for the present operating margin

+45.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stands at -78.47. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.57.