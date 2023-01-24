Is Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) a Keeper?

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s stock price has collected 37.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ :EDBL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Edible Garden AG Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $2.64 above the current price. EDBL currently public float of 4.59M and currently shorts hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDBL was 554.74K shares.

EDBL’s Market Performance

EDBL stocks went up by 37.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 72.71% and a quarterly performance of -35.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.01% for Edible Garden AG Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.47% for EDBL stocks with a simple moving average of -62.08% for the last 200 days.

EDBL Trading at 19.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.24%, as shares surge +67.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDBL rose by +37.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2547. In addition, Edible Garden AG Incorporated saw 69.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDBL starting from JAMES MICHAEL C, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Sep 14. After this action, JAMES MICHAEL C now owns 1,592,000 shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated, valued at $880 using the latest closing price.

Kras James E., the President and CEO of Edible Garden AG Incorporated, purchase 875 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Kras James E. is holding 1,387,940 shares at $822 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.24 for the present operating margin

+6.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edible Garden AG Incorporated stands at -52.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.