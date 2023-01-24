Is a Correction Looming Ahead for EQT Corporation (EQT)

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) went up by 3.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.97. The company’s stock price has collected 1.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

Is It Worth Investing in EQT Corporation (NYSE :EQT) Right Now?

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQT is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for EQT Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $53.05, which is $18.66 above the current price. EQT currently public float of 365.47M and currently shorts hold a 6.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQT was 6.74M shares.

EQT’s Market Performance

EQT stocks went up by 1.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.49% and a quarterly performance of -13.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.21% for EQT Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.97% for EQT stocks with a simple moving average of -14.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQT stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for EQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQT in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $64 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQT reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for EQT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to EQT, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

EQT Trading at -6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQT rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.15. In addition, EQT Corporation saw 4.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQT starting from Evancho Lesley, who sale 9,821 shares at the price of $42.15 back on Nov 10. After this action, Evancho Lesley now owns 115,895 shares of EQT Corporation, valued at $414,003 using the latest closing price.

Jordan William E., the EVP, GC AND CORP SEC of EQT Corporation, sale 98,783 shares at $41.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Jordan William E. is holding 297,787 shares at $4,104,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.57 for the present operating margin

+43.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for EQT Corporation stands at -16.90. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 8.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.