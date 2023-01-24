Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Fisker Inc. (FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) went up by 7.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.74. The company’s stock price has collected 0.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that The Fisker Ocean Is Born, Ushering In a New Era for the Car Business

Is It Worth Investing in Fisker Inc. (NYSE :FSR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FSR is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Fisker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.11, which is $5.28 above the current price. FSR currently public float of 175.79M and currently shorts hold a 33.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSR was 4.95M shares.

FSR’s Market Performance

FSR stocks went up by 0.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.95% and a quarterly performance of 1.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.14% for Fisker Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.69% for FSR stocks with a simple moving average of -16.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for FSR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FSR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $15 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSR reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for FSR stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to FSR, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

FSR Trading at -0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares sank -3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSR rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.19. In addition, Fisker Inc. saw 0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSR starting from Greuel Wendy J., who purchase 1,355 shares at the price of $7.28 back on Dec 05. After this action, Greuel Wendy J. now owns 1,355 shares of Fisker Inc., valued at $9,858 using the latest closing price.

Finnucan John C IV, the Chief Accounting Officer of Fisker Inc., purchase 450 shares at $7.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Finnucan John C IV is holding 16,908 shares at $3,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-310615.09 for the present operating margin

-3072.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fisker Inc. stands at -444661.32. Equity return is now at value -76.80, with -35.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.98.