Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) went down by -0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.58. The company’s stock price has collected -21.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/18/23 that Bluebird Bio Stock Is Sliding. The Biotech Plans a Share Offering.

Is It Worth Investing in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ :BLUE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLUE is at 0.95.

BLUE currently public float of 101.97M and currently shorts hold a 17.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLUE was 3.78M shares.

BLUE’s Market Performance

BLUE stocks went down by -21.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.58% and a quarterly performance of 3.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.79% for bluebird bio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.48% for BLUE stocks with a simple moving average of 9.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLUE

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLUE reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for BLUE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2022.

BLUE Trading at -16.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, as shares sank -20.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE fell by -21.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.16. In addition, bluebird bio Inc. saw -10.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Leschly Nick, who sale 4,290 shares at the price of $7.80 back on Jan 11. After this action, Leschly Nick now owns 280,149 shares of bluebird bio Inc., valued at $33,480 using the latest closing price.

Colvin Richard A, the Chief Medical Officer of bluebird bio Inc., sale 557 shares at $7.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Colvin Richard A is holding 74,231 shares at $4,347 based on the most recent closing price.