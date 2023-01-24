Here’s Our Rant About Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) went down by -12.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.88. The company’s stock price has collected -36.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ :BRSH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Bruush Oral Care Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.64. BRSH currently public float of 6.76M and currently shorts hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRSH was 244.28K shares.

BRSH’s Market Performance

BRSH stocks went down by -36.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.75% and a quarterly performance of -65.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.90% for Bruush Oral Care Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.67% for BRSH stocks with a simple moving average of -68.25% for the last 200 days.

BRSH Trading at -44.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.57%, as shares sank -26.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH fell by -36.07%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4935. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw -24.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-884.36 for the present operating margin

-491.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruush Oral Care Inc. stands at -986.55.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.