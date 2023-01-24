Here’s Our Rant About 2U Inc. (TWOU)

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) went up by 15.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.24. The company’s stock price has collected 3.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/06/22 that University Courses Sometimes Come From a Company

Is It Worth Investing in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ :TWOU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWOU is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for 2U Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.29, which is $2.59 above the current price. TWOU currently public float of 75.42M and currently shorts hold a 9.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWOU was 991.78K shares.

TWOU’s Market Performance

TWOU stocks went up by 3.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.91% and a quarterly performance of 40.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.34% for 2U Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.79% for TWOU stocks with a simple moving average of -7.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWOU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TWOU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWOU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWOU reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for TWOU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to TWOU, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

TWOU Trading at 8.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.25%, as shares surge +13.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWOU rose by +3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.64. In addition, 2U Inc. saw 22.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWOU starting from CHERNIS MARK, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.92 back on Feb 15. After this action, CHERNIS MARK now owns 349,939 shares of 2U Inc., valued at $99,200 using the latest closing price.

Peters Gregory K, the Director of 2U Inc., purchase 49,663 shares at $10.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Peters Gregory K is holding 164,589 shares at $500,106 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.14 for the present operating margin

+71.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2U Inc. stands at -20.60. Equity return is now at value -58.50, with -18.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.