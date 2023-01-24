Can Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Remain Competitive?

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went up by 5.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $184.70. The company’s stock price has collected 6.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/20/22 that Datadog Stock Is Surging. The Company ‘Is at Full Power.’

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ :DDOG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DDOG is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 24 analysts out of 35 who provided ratings for Datadog Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $108.43, which is $33.61 above the current price. DDOG currently public float of 263.53M and currently shorts hold a 5.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDOG was 4.58M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG stocks went up by 6.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.91% and a quarterly performance of -8.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.47% for Datadog Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.42% for DDOG stocks with a simple moving average of -19.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $101 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDOG reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for DDOG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

DDOG Trading at 2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares sank -2.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.99. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw 2.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Le-Quoc Alexis, who sale 71,364 shares at the price of $69.53 back on Jan 04. After this action, Le-Quoc Alexis now owns 179,370 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $4,961,871 using the latest closing price.

Blitzer Adam, the Chief Operating Officer of Datadog Inc., sale 6,642 shares at $83.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Blitzer Adam is holding 159,429 shares at $552,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.86 for the present operating margin

+77.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.02. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.