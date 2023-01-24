Buy or Sell American Tower Corporation (AMT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) went down by -2.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $282.47. The company’s stock price has collected -7.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

Is It Worth Investing in American Tower Corporation (NYSE :AMT) Right Now?

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMT is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for American Tower Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $249.75, which is $37.05 above the current price. AMT currently public float of 464.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMT was 1.95M shares.

AMT’s Market Performance

AMT stocks went down by -7.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.34% and a quarterly performance of 14.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.49% for American Tower Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.56% for AMT stocks with a simple moving average of -9.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMT

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMT reach a price target of $254. The rating they have provided for AMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AMT, setting the target price at $245 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

AMT Trading at -0.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMT fell by -7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $219.35. In addition, American Tower Corporation saw 1.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMT starting from DOLAN RAYMOND P, who sale 1,619 shares at the price of $233.92 back on Jan 17. After this action, DOLAN RAYMOND P now owns 17,473 shares of American Tower Corporation, valued at $378,716 using the latest closing price.

Smith Rodney M, the EVP, CFO & Treasurer of American Tower Corporation, sale 1,574 shares at $233.92 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Smith Rodney M is holding 47,071 shares at $368,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.88 for the present operating margin

+46.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Tower Corporation stands at +27.44. Equity return is now at value 49.00, with 4.20 for asset returns.