A Lesson to Learn: Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) went up by 4.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.06. The company’s stock price has collected 74.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ :LYT) Right Now?

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LYT currently public float of 5.31M and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYT was 1.60M shares.

LYT’s Market Performance

LYT stocks went up by 74.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 109.23% and a quarterly performance of 28.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 47.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.11% for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 94.94% for LYT stocks with a simple moving average of -59.68% for the last 200 days.

LYT Trading at 68.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 47.49%, as shares surge +106.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYT rose by +74.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7326. In addition, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. saw 138.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29041.58 for the present operating margin

-24042.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. stands at -770.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.