Why Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) went up by 52.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.25. The company’s stock price has collected -4.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PLRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $43.91, which is $7.67 above the current price. PLRX currently public float of 45.52M and currently shorts hold a 8.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLRX was 405.88K shares.

PLRX’s Market Performance

PLRX stocks went down by -4.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.29% and a quarterly performance of -1.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 95.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.62% for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 69.41% for PLRX stocks with a simple moving average of 114.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLRX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PLRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLRX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $33 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLRX reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for PLRX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to PLRX, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

PLRX Trading at 74.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 30.44% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +86.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLRX rose by +54.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +402.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.05. In addition, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. saw 16.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLRX starting from Coulie Bernard, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $19.17 back on Jan 09. After this action, Coulie Bernard now owns 93,812 shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc., valued at $95,829 using the latest closing price.

Coulie Bernard, the President and CEO of Pliant Therapeutics Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $19.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Coulie Bernard is holding 93,812 shares at $285,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1288.10 for the present operating margin

+57.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1284.51. Equity return is now at value -52.60, with -46.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.44.