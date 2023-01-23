We Analyzed the Future Direction of Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL), Here is What We Found

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) went down by -4.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s stock price has collected -32.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :SWVL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Swvl Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $4.66 above the current price. SWVL currently public float of 78.12M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWVL was 8.05M shares.

SWVL’s Market Performance

SWVL stocks went down by -32.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.76% and a quarterly performance of -72.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -98.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 38.19% for Swvl Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.90% for SWVL stocks with a simple moving average of -93.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWVL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for SWVL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SWVL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $8 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2022.

SWVL Trading at -39.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 38.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.54%, as shares surge +30.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWVL fell by -32.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1781. In addition, Swvl Holdings Corp. saw 23.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWVL

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.