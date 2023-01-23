We Analyzed the Future Direction of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX), Here is What We Found

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) went up by 33.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.98. The company’s stock price has collected 35.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :LPTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPTX is at 0.60.

LPTX currently public float of 82.38M and currently shorts hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPTX was 702.00K shares.

LPTX’s Market Performance

LPTX stocks went up by 35.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 57.73% and a quarterly performance of -15.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.39% for Leap Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 48.68% for LPTX stocks with a simple moving average of -29.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for LPTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $6 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPTX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for LPTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 04th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to LPTX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

LPTX Trading at 34.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.62%, as shares surge +66.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTX rose by +35.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4980. In addition, Leap Therapeutics Inc. saw 59.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTX

Equity return is now at value -59.20, with -53.30 for asset returns.