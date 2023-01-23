We Analyzed the Future Direction of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE), Here is What We Found

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) went down by -3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.14. The company’s stock price has collected -6.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :FATE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FATE is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.11, which is $12.1 above the current price. FATE currently public float of 95.67M and currently shorts hold a 23.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FATE was 3.13M shares.

FATE’s Market Performance

FATE stocks went down by -6.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -57.10% and a quarterly performance of -72.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.69% for Fate Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -35.32% for FATE stocks with a simple moving average of -77.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FATE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FATE stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for FATE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FATE in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $7 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FATE reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for FATE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to FATE, setting the target price at $5.30 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

FATE Trading at -63.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FATE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares sank -56.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FATE fell by -6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.10. In addition, Fate Therapeutics Inc. saw -45.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FATE starting from MENDLEIN JOHN, who purchase 36,631 shares at the price of $5.43 back on Jan 13. After this action, MENDLEIN JOHN now owns 282,770 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc., valued at $198,906 using the latest closing price.

MENDLEIN JOHN, the Director of Fate Therapeutics Inc., purchase 88,048 shares at $5.67 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that MENDLEIN JOHN is holding 246,139 shares at $499,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FATE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-388.56 for the present operating margin

+89.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fate Therapeutics Inc. stands at -379.89. Equity return is now at value -48.80, with -35.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.79.