Wall Street Pummels Nikola Corporation (NKLA) After Recent Earnings Report

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) went up by 5.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.87. The company’s stock price has collected 0.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/11/22 that Bad Bets Season 2: The Unraveling of Trevor Milton

Is It Worth Investing in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ :NKLA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NKLA is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Nikola Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.19, which is $3.67 above the current price. NKLA currently public float of 324.62M and currently shorts hold a 31.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NKLA was 11.39M shares.

NKLA’s Market Performance

NKLA stocks went up by 0.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.62% and a quarterly performance of -13.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.39% for Nikola Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.37% for NKLA stocks with a simple moving average of -48.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKLA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for NKLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NKLA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $5 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NKLA reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for NKLA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to NKLA, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

NKLA Trading at 1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares surge +11.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKLA rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, Nikola Corporation saw 16.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKLA starting from RUSSELL MARK A, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $2.21 back on Dec 30. After this action, RUSSELL MARK A now owns 1,959,917 shares of Nikola Corporation, valued at $165,891 using the latest closing price.

RUSSELL MARK A, the Director of Nikola Corporation, sale 75,000 shares at $2.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that RUSSELL MARK A is holding 1,959,917 shares at $175,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKLA

Equity return is now at value -116.40, with -68.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.