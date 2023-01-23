Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) went up by 20.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.88. The company’s stock price has collected 49.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ :VAXX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Vaxxinity Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.50, which is $10.5 above the current price. VAXX currently public float of 49.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VAXX was 333.10K shares.

VAXX’s Market Performance

VAXX stocks went up by 49.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 104.08% and a quarterly performance of 100.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.58% for Vaxxinity Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 71.09% for VAXX stocks with a simple moving average of 21.86% for the last 200 days.

VAXX Trading at 69.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.98%, as shares surge +102.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +118.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAXX rose by +49.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.83. In addition, Vaxxinity Inc. saw 114.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAXX starting from Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP, who sale 2,620 shares at the price of $2.57 back on Dec 02. After this action, Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP now owns 2,160,502 shares of Vaxxinity Inc., valued at $6,729 using the latest closing price.

Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP, the 10% Owner of Vaxxinity Inc., sale 11,121 shares at $2.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP is holding 9,169,589 shares at $28,561 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-189507.58 for the present operating margin

-4504.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vaxxinity Inc. stands at -207840.91.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.