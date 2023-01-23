Ontrak Inc. (OTRK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) went down by -12.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.27. The company’s stock price has collected 87.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ :OTRK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OTRK is at 2.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ontrak Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50. OTRK currently public float of 17.10M and currently shorts hold a 7.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTRK was 3.50M shares.

OTRK’s Market Performance

OTRK stocks went up by 87.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 184.79% and a quarterly performance of 171.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 30.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.46% for Ontrak Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 112.95% for OTRK stocks with a simple moving average of 20.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTRK stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for OTRK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OTRK in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on August 20th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTRK reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for OTRK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 20th, 2021.

OTRK Trading at 139.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.56%, as shares surge +178.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +165.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTRK rose by +87.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5318. In addition, Ontrak Inc. saw 188.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTRK starting from Hill Arik, who purchase 25,358 shares at the price of $1.44 back on May 24. After this action, Hill Arik now owns 51,673 shares of Ontrak Inc., valued at $36,513 using the latest closing price.

Hill Arik, the Chief Information Officer of Ontrak Inc., purchase 26,315 shares at $1.52 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Hill Arik is holding 26,315 shares at $39,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.62 for the present operating margin

+62.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ontrak Inc. stands at -44.15. Equity return is now at value -258.50, with -130.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.72.