Niu Technologies (NIU) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) went up by 9.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.15.

Is It Worth Investing in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ :NIU) Right Now?

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 91.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NIU is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Niu Technologies declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.50, which is $7.4 above the current price. NIU currently public float of 68.57M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NIU was 1.15M shares.

NIU’s Market Performance

NIU stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.85% and a quarterly performance of 68.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.05% for Niu Technologies. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.01% for NIU stocks with a simple moving average of -15.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NIU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NIU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10.50 based on the research report published on April 14th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NIU reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for NIU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 09th, 2021.

NIU Trading at 14.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares surge +7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIU remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.20. In addition, Niu Technologies saw -1.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.50 for the present operating margin

+19.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Niu Technologies stands at +6.10. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.