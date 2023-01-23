Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) went up by 27.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.44. The company’s stock price has collected 183.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ :CUEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUEN is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Cuentas Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

CUEN currently public float of 7.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUEN was 1.17M shares.

CUEN’s Market Performance

CUEN stocks went up by 183.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 206.00% and a quarterly performance of 92.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 49.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 29.43% for Cuentas Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 187.53% for CUEN stocks with a simple moving average of 27.13% for the last 200 days.

CUEN Trading at 171.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 49.07%, as shares surge +208.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +118.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUEN rose by +183.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2862. In addition, Cuentas Inc. saw 312.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUEN starting from Maimon Arik, who purchase 32,850 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Jun 15. After this action, Maimon Arik now owns 1,621,007 shares of Cuentas Inc., valued at $22,558 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1798.48 for the present operating margin

-284.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cuentas Inc. stands at -1809.11. Equity return is now at value -226.40, with -149.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.