Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for AppHarvest Inc. (APPH)

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) went up by 16.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.05. The company’s stock price has collected 10.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ :APPH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for AppHarvest Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $3.88 above the current price. APPH currently public float of 82.38M and currently shorts hold a 23.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APPH was 2.52M shares.

APPH’s Market Performance

APPH stocks went up by 10.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 171.63% and a quarterly performance of -0.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.68% for AppHarvest Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 78.02% for APPH stocks with a simple moving average of -37.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPH

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to APPH, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

APPH Trading at 60.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.41%, as shares surge +205.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPH rose by +10.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9645. In addition, AppHarvest Inc. saw 185.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPH starting from Lee David J., who sale 177,400 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Nov 21. After this action, Lee David J. now owns 561,140 shares of AppHarvest Inc., valued at $216,428 using the latest closing price.

Lee David J., the President of AppHarvest Inc., sale 42,392 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Lee David J. is holding 1,192,109 shares at $74,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1373.17 for the present operating margin

-482.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for AppHarvest Inc. stands at -1836.31. Equity return is now at value -47.20, with -30.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.