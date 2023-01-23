JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Just Got Our Attention

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.39. The company’s stock price has collected 5.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/18/22 that American, JetBlue Spar With DOJ as Antitrust Trial Winds Down

Is It Worth Investing in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ :JBLU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JBLU is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for JetBlue Airways Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.68, which is $0.17 above the current price. JBLU currently public float of 321.90M and currently shorts hold a 4.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JBLU was 10.19M shares.

JBLU’s Market Performance

JBLU stocks went up by 5.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.19% and a quarterly performance of 25.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.95% for JetBlue Airways Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.22% for JBLU stocks with a simple moving average of -0.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBLU stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for JBLU by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for JBLU in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBLU reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for JBLU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to JBLU, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

JBLU Trading at 14.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +31.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU rose by +5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.30. In addition, JetBlue Airways Corporation saw 32.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBLU starting from Hayes Robin, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $10.97 back on May 02. After this action, Hayes Robin now owns 583,298 shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation, valued at $10,970 using the latest closing price.

Hayes Robin, the CEO of JetBlue Airways Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $12.61 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Hayes Robin is holding 582,776 shares at $12,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.12 for the present operating margin

-12.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for JetBlue Airways Corporation stands at -3.01. Equity return is now at value -14.30, with -3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.