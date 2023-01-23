Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Roblox Corporation (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) went up by 5.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.91. The company’s stock price has collected 6.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/17/23 that Roblox Shares Rise as More Users Log On

Is It Worth Investing in Roblox Corporation (NYSE :RBLX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Roblox Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.79, which is $0.84 above the current price. RBLX currently public float of 473.61M and currently shorts hold a 6.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RBLX was 14.78M shares.

RBLX’s Market Performance

RBLX stocks went up by 6.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.12% and a quarterly performance of -14.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.61% for Roblox Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.74% for RBLX stocks with a simple moving average of -2.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBLX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RBLX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for RBLX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $24 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBLX reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for RBLX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to RBLX, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

RBLX Trading at 12.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +28.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBLX rose by +6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.44. In addition, Roblox Corporation saw 24.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBLX starting from Donato Craig, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $37.48 back on Jan 17. After this action, Donato Craig now owns 1,150,491 shares of Roblox Corporation, valued at $74,960 using the latest closing price.

Donato Craig, the Chief Business Officer of Roblox Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $29.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Donato Craig is holding 1,152,491 shares at $58,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.16 for the present operating margin

+22.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roblox Corporation stands at -25.62. Equity return is now at value -147.00, with -16.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.