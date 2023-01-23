Is a Correction Looming Ahead for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) went up by 3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.99. The company’s stock price has collected -2.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/31/22 that ChargePoint’s Earnings Fell Short. The Stock Is Soaring Anyway.

Is It Worth Investing in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CHPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHPT is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.82, which is $9.31 above the current price. CHPT currently public float of 328.11M and currently shorts hold a 15.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHPT was 9.42M shares.

CHPT’s Market Performance

CHPT stocks went down by -2.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.80% and a quarterly performance of -14.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.22% for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.13% for CHPT stocks with a simple moving average of -14.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $18 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHPT reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for CHPT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CHPT, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

CHPT Trading at 5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares surge +21.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.01. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. saw 16.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from Linse Michael, who sale 1,989,958 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Jan 10. After this action, Linse Michael now owns 0 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., valued at $19,899,580 using the latest closing price.

Linse Michael, the Director of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., sale 508,101 shares at $10.08 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Linse Michael is holding 0 shares at $5,121,795 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-110.14 for the present operating margin

+20.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stands at -54.87. Equity return is now at value -75.00, with -32.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.