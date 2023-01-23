Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) went up by 2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.30. The company’s stock price has collected 2.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 01/13/23 that Stocks Rise as Big Banks Report Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE :WFC) Right Now?

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WFC is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Wells Fargo & Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 7 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.13, which is $9.13 above the current price. WFC currently public float of 3.77B and currently shorts hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WFC was 18.36M shares.

WFC’s Market Performance

WFC stocks went up by 2.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.02% and a quarterly performance of 0.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.31% for Wells Fargo & Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.18% for WFC stocks with a simple moving average of 0.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WFC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for WFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WFC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $47 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WFC reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for WFC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Odeon gave a rating of “Buy” to WFC, setting the target price at $51.79 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

WFC Trading at -0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +7.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFC rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.31. In addition, Wells Fargo & Company saw 6.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFC starting from Santos Kleber, who sale 22,700 shares at the price of $44.44 back on May 03. After this action, Santos Kleber now owns 21,478 shares of Wells Fargo & Company, valued at $1,008,788 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Wells Fargo & Company stands at +15.91. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.