Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH)

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) went up by 9.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.92. The company’s stock price has collected -10.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SLNH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLNH is at 2.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Soluna Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.60. SLNH currently public float of 12.67M and currently shorts hold a 4.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLNH was 199.53K shares.

SLNH’s Market Performance

SLNH stocks went down by -10.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 60.28% and a quarterly performance of -71.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.50% for Soluna Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 46.94% for SLNH stocks with a simple moving average of -85.11% for the last 200 days.

SLNH Trading at -0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.72%, as shares surge +74.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNH rose by +54.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3960. In addition, Soluna Holdings Inc. saw 95.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLNH starting from Bottomley John, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $3.21 back on Sep 02. After this action, Bottomley John now owns 49,000 shares of Soluna Holdings Inc., valued at $28,860 using the latest closing price.

Phelan William P, the Director of Soluna Holdings Inc., purchase 7,657 shares at $3.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Phelan William P is holding 333,407 shares at $24,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.20 for the present operating margin

+43.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Soluna Holdings Inc. stands at -44.53. Equity return is now at value -84.70, with -58.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.