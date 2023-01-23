Here’s Our Rant About Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) went down by -1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.65. The company’s stock price has collected -26.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CMPX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Compass Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.38, which is $6.12 above the current price. CMPX currently public float of 101.41M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMPX was 186.82K shares.

CMPX’s Market Performance

CMPX stocks went down by -26.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.28% and a quarterly performance of 24.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.99% for Compass Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.27% for CMPX stocks with a simple moving average of 19.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CMPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMPX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMPX reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for CMPX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CMPX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

CMPX Trading at -20.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.50%, as shares sank -22.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPX fell by -26.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.96. In addition, Compass Therapeutics Inc. saw -26.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMPX starting from Bisker-Leib Vered, who sale 2 shares at the price of $4.36 back on Nov 25. After this action, Bisker-Leib Vered now owns 1,060,414 shares of Compass Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9 using the latest closing price.

Bisker-Leib Vered, the Chief Operating Officer of Compass Therapeutics Inc., sale 9,569 shares at $4.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Bisker-Leib Vered is holding 1,060,416 shares at $41,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPX

Equity return is now at value -31.40, with -28.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.84.