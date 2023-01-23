Here’s How Your Trade Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Aggressively Right Now

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) went up by 7.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.39. The company’s stock price has collected -1.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/02/22 that Opendoor Cuts 18% of Staff as Higher Mortgage Rates Dent Housing Demand

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :OPEN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Opendoor Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.32, which is $2.69 above the current price. OPEN currently public float of 537.71M and currently shorts hold a 15.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPEN was 26.09M shares.

OPEN’s Market Performance

OPEN stocks went down by -1.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.30% and a quarterly performance of -30.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.08% for Opendoor Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.58% for OPEN stocks with a simple moving average of -62.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPEN reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for OPEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to OPEN, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

OPEN Trading at 6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.68%, as shares surge +26.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2810. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw 37.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Schwartz Christina, who sale 4,647 shares at the price of $1.64 back on Jan 18. After this action, Schwartz Christina now owns 798,703 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $7,625 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Christina, the of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 25,264 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Schwartz Christina is holding 803,350 shares at $42,249 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.03 for the present operating margin

+9.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stands at -8.25. Equity return is now at value -54.30, with -12.10 for asset returns.