Halliburton Company (HAL) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) went up by 1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.99. The company’s stock price has collected -3.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that Halliburton’s Earnings Top Estimates. Oil’s Surge Helped Them Double.

Is It Worth Investing in Halliburton Company (NYSE :HAL) Right Now?

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HAL is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 23 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Halliburton Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $48.04, which is $6.5 above the current price. HAL currently public float of 905.37M and currently shorts hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAL was 9.85M shares.

HAL’s Market Performance

HAL stocks went down by -3.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.84% and a quarterly performance of 27.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.86% for Halliburton Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.49% for HAL stocks with a simple moving average of 19.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for HAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $50 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAL reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for HAL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to HAL, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

HAL Trading at 6.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +8.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAL fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.86. In addition, Halliburton Company saw 3.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAL starting from Beckwith Van H., who sale 4,493 shares at the price of $40.41 back on Jan 19. After this action, Beckwith Van H. now owns 191,334 shares of Halliburton Company, valued at $181,562 using the latest closing price.

Beckwith Van H., the EVP, Secretary and CLO of Halliburton Company, sale 4,295 shares at $42.60 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Beckwith Van H. is holding 245,731 shares at $182,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+13.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halliburton Company stands at +9.53. Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.