Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) went up by 11.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.05. The company’s stock price has collected -3.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/27/22 that 6 Water Stocks for an Increasingly Thirsty World

Is It Worth Investing in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE :AQUA) Right Now?

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 70.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AQUA is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.33, which is $0.48 above the current price. AQUA currently public float of 120.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQUA was 617.30K shares.

AQUA’s Market Performance

AQUA stocks went down by -3.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.88% and a quarterly performance of 15.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.45% for AQUA stocks with a simple moving average of 20.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQUA

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AQUA reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for AQUA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

AQUA Trading at 10.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQUA rose by +6.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.66. In addition, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. saw 3.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQUA starting from Bhambri Nick, who sale 87,641 shares at the price of $45.08 back on Apr 20. After this action, Bhambri Nick now owns 23,765 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., valued at $3,950,900 using the latest closing price.

Bhambri Nick, the Director of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., sale 37,359 shares at $45.01 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Bhambri Nick is holding 23,765 shares at $1,681,402 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQUA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+30.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stands at +4.16. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.